The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

U.S. Air Force Chaplain, Maj. Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, practices parachute landing maneuvers during a visit to the survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) training building Mar. 17, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. While learning about the job of SERE, Chaplain Calton can gain insight into potential dangers and stressors for 52nd Fighter Wing pilots who he also helps maintain spiritual resilience. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)

