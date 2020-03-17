The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) operations section chief, teaches U.S. Air Force Chaplain, Maj. Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, hand-to-hand combat techniques that personnel may employee in a combat situation Mar. 17, 2020 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Typically, the chaplain corps visits squadrons in pairs called religious support teams (RST) but due to the COVID-19 safety precaution, chaplain Calton conducted this visit alone. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers)

