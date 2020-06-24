The Spangdahlem Chaplain Corps is at your Door

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Murphy, 52nd Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) operations section chief, secures a training parachute harness on U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain, during a squadron visit Mar. 17, 2020, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Spangdahlem Air Base chaplains routinely conduct spot visits to units across the base to check in on wellbeing and offer support. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany --

Every base chapel strives to improve the spiritual health of their respective base population and at Spangdahlem, the chaplain corps uses religious support teams (RSTs) to help accomplish this. The RSTs consist of one chaplain and one religious affairs specialist who together conduct regular spot visits to their assigned squadrons throughout the base. “Most people look at the chapel and think ‘Are you guys just waiting in a building for people to come?’ but we try to get out as much as possible” said Chaplain (Maj.) Garrell Calton, 52nd Fighter Wing Deputy Chaplain. “To meet individuals in their shops, in their squadrons, in their groups [and] see how they’re doing, that’s a measurable success. I’m allowing myself to be more made aware of [and] that allows people to just pull me aside.”



These visits help establish a sense of buy-in between squadrons and the chapel corps which helps bridge gaps that could exist between the chapel and anyone who may be struggling in their life. “99.9 percent of people aren’t going to come over here and pull me aside in this office.” Calton continued “Once they see that investment that you’ve poured into them, they see that you’ve taken the time to get to know them as an individual. You’ve broken down that barrier.”

The importance of this face-to-face time is significant. Often times, home life and personal issues can bleed into work quality and affect not only intra-squadron dynamics, but the mission. “An airplane doesn’t wake up and change its mind in the morning but an individual might have been up all night because their son or daughter was throwing up.” explained Calton. “People are people and they require maintenance as well.”

Sometimes a ten to fifteen minute conversation about someone’s day can help but the RSTs also equip individuals to handle their own stressors. Chaplain Calton described one Airmen on a deployment who discovered journaling as a way to ease their mind. “They came out from the other side learning how to better deal with what they were going through whereas before the stress, the anxiety, [and] the pressure was insurmountable in their mind.” The difference between the beginning and end of the deployment was significant. “The fact that they had the tools to deal with those stresses and anxieties decreased the amount of pressure that they had.”

The chapel is a resource whose door is open to anyone. Calton emphasized “One thing really summarizes the chaplain corps as a whole and it’s care. We care about the people in our hallways, the people that come through the door, [and] we care about the people who come to clean our facility. We check on them and make sure they’re doing well because we care.”

Spiritual fitness transcends religious denominations to help any person who’s coping with the sometimes pressing weight of life. While RSTs visit every squadron on base, if you’re looking for guidance or would like to reach out to a chaplain on your time, they have one on-call 24 hours a day. You can also stop by the base chapel at building 135 or call 452-6711 to speak to a chaplain or religious affairs specialist. All correspondence is confidential.