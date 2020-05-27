Operational Support Medical Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Support Squadron evacuate a casualty mannequin during a readiness exercise near RAF Mildenhall, England, May 27, 2020. The 352d SOSS utilized the Air Force Special Operations Command’s Air Rapid Response Kit for the first time in the European theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 09:06 Photo ID: 6247612 VIRIN: 200527-F-QO224-1057 Resolution: 6710x4478 Size: 8.72 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.