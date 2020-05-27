Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element Airmen and Operational Support Medical Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Support Squadron perform a ground casualty evacuation scenario during a readiness exercise near RAF Mildenhall, England, May 27, 2020. The 352d Special Operations Wing furthered capabilities in conducting missions through the utilization of the Air Force Special Operations Command Air Rapid Response Kit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 09:06
    Photo ID: 6247610
    VIRIN: 200527-F-QO224-1033
    Resolution: 5334x3560
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise
    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise
    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise
    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise
    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise
    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise
    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise

    TAGS

    Win
    AFRICOM
    SOF
    Special Operations Forces
    CV-22 Osprey
    SOCEUR
    OSD
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    RAF Mildenhall
    AFSOC
    EUCOM
    Training
    Defend
    ARRK
    OSM
    352 SOSS
    352d Special Operations Wing
    352d Special Operations Support Squadron
    Air Rapid Response Kit
    DAGRRE
    Special Deter
    Rapid Sunder
    exercise Rapid Sunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT