352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise

The 352d Special Operations Wing conducted a readiness exercise near RAF Mildenhall, May 26-29, 2020, which furthered their capabilities to conduct missions in austere locations throughout Europe and Africa.



This exercise saw the first utilization of the Air Force Special Operations Command Air Rapid Response Kit (ARRK) in the European theater of operations. The ARRK is a communications system that functions as central base of operations for SOF personnel. It allows the units to deploy and set up operations in any environment.



“The ARRK is a highly mobile platform for the 352 SOW to deploy, which offers us a rapid employment capability to operate air power all over the Special Operations Command Europe Theater,” said Lt. Col. David Jeltema, the 352d Special Operations Support Squadron director of operations. “It would allow us to operate in the arctic regions of Norway, the wooded areas throughout the UK and all the way down to sub-Saharan Africa in support of our allies and partners in Europe and Africa.”



Throughout the exercise, the 352 SOW conducted air operations to test the ARRK’s ability to support C2 for the 67th Special Operation Squadron who operate the MC-130J Commando II and the 7th Special Operations Squadron and their CV-22 Osprey fleet.



“The mission was to provide unit-level tailored scenarios to enhance our role in the AFSOC community,” said Lt. Col. Zak Blom, 352 SOSS commander. “We provide operational support to our two flying squadrons and special tactics teams that they would need if we were asked to go anywhere in the world. We’re able to operate in areas with zero to minimum infrastructure, establish forward operating bases and provide C2 capabilities anytime, anywhere.”



Personnel from the 352 SOSS Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element (DAGRE), Operational Support Medicine (OSM), Communications, and the Survival, Evasion Resistance and Escape (SERE) also participated. During the exercise, DAGRE practiced implementing tactics and procedures most often used in real-world situations, but now conducted with ARRK capabilities and future mission sets in mind.



“We’re able to act as liaisons for mission commanders in regards to anti-terrorism and force protection,” said Senior Airman Austin Flores, 352 SOSS DAGRE member. “ARRK allows us to operate even more efficiently with SOW partners and local partners. Our communication lines can become clearer and we’re able to maintain cohesion which is necessary to mission success.”



Alongside DAGRE, their OSM teammates provide base operations support and casualty evacuation capabilities to support ARRK by providing rapid deployment of medical personnel through infiltration and exfiltration tactics.



“Our flight docs and Independent Duty Medical technicians perform missions on CV-22’s, MC-130J’s and other transportation whether it be in the air, on land or in water,” said Master Sgt. Brian Balcolm, 352 SOSS OSM flight chief. “Our augmentation team is also able to provide decontamination and public health operations which are vital during a chemical, biological, radiological nuclear or explosive event.”



According to Balcolm, their unit was provided the opportunity to build relationships and integrate even more effectively for when the call eventually comes.



“In this ever-changing world of ours, we have been able to build up new skills and ways of operating that will continue to maintain safety of our Airmen and aircraft,” Balcolm added.



Shoulder to shoulder with DAGRE and OSM, Airmen within the 352 SOSS communication section were able to deliver connections through various apparatuses during the week.



“Our job is to provide high-speed deployment of communication systems in locations our personnel perform duties in,” said Senior Airman Jacob Gilbert, 352 SOSS radio frequency technician system journeyman. “Whether it be line of sight, satellite, phones or laptops and tactical communications, we provide our fighters with what they need to win the day.”



The 352 SOSS provides direct support to unified and theater commands in response to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe tasks by orchestrating current operations, planning, weapons & tactics, aircrew training, weather, mobility, intelligence, operational medicine and other abilities throughout Europe and Africa. As such a diversified unit, they constantly use exercises such as this to hone their skills.



“The 352 SOSS is a multifunctional squadron with 37 different job specialties and over 200 unique Airmen who can facilitate and take on many different roles,” Jeltema said. “We were afforded the opportunity to reinvigorate our readiness through completing mission essential tasks and practicing fundamental skills we’ll utilize wherever the fight takes us.”

