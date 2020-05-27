Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Support Squadron pack-up communication equipment after a casualty evacuation scenario during a readiness exercise near RAF Mildenhall, England, May 27, 2020. The 352d Special Operations Wing furthered capabilities in conducting missions through the utilization of the Air Force Special Operations Command Air Rapid Response Kit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 09:06 Photo ID: 6247609 VIRIN: 200527-F-QO224-1027 Resolution: 6956x4642 Size: 9.01 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.