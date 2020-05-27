An Operational Support Medical Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Support Squadron performs triage operations during a readiness exercise near RAF Mildenhall, England, May 27, 2020. The 352d SOSS utilized the Air Force Special Operations Command’s Air Rapid Response Kit for the first time in the European theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 09:06
|Photo ID:
|6247613
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-QO224-1060
|Resolution:
|6274x4768
|Size:
|15.68 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352d SOSS deploy Air Rapid Response Kit during readiness exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
