AFMC Command Team visits Edwards AFB

Frank Dones, Director of Operations for the 412th Range Squadron, explains the added sanitation procedures that have been implemented at the Ridley Mission Control Center to Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 12. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

