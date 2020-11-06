AFMC Command Team visits Edwards AFB

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks to members of the 412th Medical Group during his visit to Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 11. Bunch, along with Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, met with the Edwards medical team and learned about the added COVID-19 safety measures they have implemented since the outset of the pandemic. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

