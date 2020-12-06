Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks to members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 12. Bunch, along with Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, thanked the squadron for their continued service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 14:18 Photo ID: 6246339 VIRIN: 200612-F-HC101-1003 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 24.53 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC Command Team visits Edwards AFB [Image 12 of 12], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.