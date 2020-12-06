Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, receives a briefing on innovation and COVID-19 safety measures with 412th Maintenance Group members at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 12. Bunch, along with Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, visited various locations on Edwards and learned about the added COVID-19 safety measures that have been implemented since the outset of the pandemic. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6246343
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-HC101-1011
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|35.02 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC Command Team visits Edwards AFB [Image 12 of 12], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT