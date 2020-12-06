AFMC Command Team visits Edwards AFB

Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, Air Force Materiel Command, Command Chief, speak to members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 12. Cadell, along with Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC commander, thanked the squadron for their continued service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 Location: CA, US