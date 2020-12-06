AFMC Command Team visits Edwards AFB

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, speak to members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 12. The AFMC command team thanked the squadron for their continued service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

