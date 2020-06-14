PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2020) – U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Michael Maynard, from Sugarland, Texas, right, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Meagan Wells, from Bath, Maine, deploy a NIXIE torpedo countermeasure system into the Philippine Sea from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 14, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 03:04
|Photo ID:
|6242221
|VIRIN:
|200614-N-VY375-1012
|Resolution:
|2790x4420
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
