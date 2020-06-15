200615-N-VY375-1171



PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2020) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 03:04 Photo ID: 6242219 VIRIN: 200615-N-VY375-1171 Resolution: 4706x2694 Size: 870.08 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.