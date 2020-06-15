PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2020) – U.S. Sailors move ordnance across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 03:04
|Photo ID:
|6242220
|VIRIN:
|200615-N-TL141-1032
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|938.64 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
