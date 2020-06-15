Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Seaman Dylan Lavin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2020) – U.S. Sailors move ordnance across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

