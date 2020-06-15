PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2020) – U.S. Sailors tighten catapult bolts on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 03:04 Photo ID: 6242218 VIRIN: 200615-N-TL141-1022 Resolution: 3871x2581 Size: 991.46 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.