PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2020) – U.S. Sailors pre-flight check an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA