11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility

The family of Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander, smiles as they are welcomed to the 11th Wing and Air Force District of Washington family by Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, AFDW commander, during the 11th Wing activation and assumption-of-command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., June 12, 2020. The 11th Wing -- The Chief’s Own was activated on the base in preparation for assuming host-wing responsibilities. The base will officially transfer from Navy to Air Force responsibility in October 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar)

