    11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility [Image 3 of 7]

    11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander, provides comments during the 11th Wing activation and assumption-of-command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., June 12, 2020. Zuhlsdorf will be dual-hatted as the 11th Wing commander under an Air Force chain of command and the JBAB installation commander under a Navy chain of command. The 11th Wing -- The Chief’s Own was activated on the base in preparation for assuming host-wing responsibilities. The base will officially transfer from Navy to Air Force responsibility in October 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar)

