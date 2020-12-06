U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Air Force District of Washington commander, provides comments during the 11th Wing activation and assumption-of-command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., June 12, 2020. The 11th Wing -- The Chief’s Own will be one of two installation host-unit wings that fall under the AFDW purview. The wing was activated on the base in preparation for assuming host-wing responsibilities when the base officially transfers from Navy to Air Force responsibility in October 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 21:05 Photo ID: 6240174 VIRIN: 200612-F-EE220-0010 Resolution: 2000x1360 Size: 1.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.