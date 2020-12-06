11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Air Force District of Washington commander, provides comments during the 11th Wing activation and assumption-of-command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., June 12, 2020. The 11th Wing -- The Chief’s Own will be one of two installation host-unit wings that fall under the AFDW purview. The wing was activated on the base in preparation for assuming host-wing responsibilities when the base officially transfers from Navy to Air Force responsibility in October 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar)
