11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christy Peterson, 11th Wing command chief, unfurls the 11th Wing flag while U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Air Force District of Washington commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander, stand at attention during the wing activation and assumption-of-command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., June 12, 2020. The 11th Wing -- The Chief’s Own was activated on the base in preparation for assuming host-wing responsibilities. The base will officially transfer from Navy to Air Force responsibility in October 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar)

