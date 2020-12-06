Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility [Image 1 of 7]

    11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christy Peterson, 11th Wing command chief, posts the 11th Wing flag while U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Air Force District of Washington commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling commander, stand at attention during the wing activation and assumption-of-command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., June 12, 2020. The 11th Wing -- The Chief’s Own was activated on the base in preparation for assuming host-wing responsibilities. The base will officially transfer from Navy to Air Force responsibility in October 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; preparation continues to transfer base to Air Force responsibility

