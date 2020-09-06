Airman 1st Class Eric Ridout, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, tightens a bolt on an F108 turbofan engine at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 9, 2020. In addition to repairing engines, the shop conducts periodic maintenance inspections after a certain number of flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 08:21
|Photo ID:
|6239077
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-PZ401-1016
|Resolution:
|6007x4009
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
