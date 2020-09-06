Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy [Image 6 of 8]

    100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Eric Ridout, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, tightens a bolt on an F108 turbofan engine at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 9, 2020. In addition to repairing engines, the shop conducts periodic maintenance inspections after a certain number of flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 08:21
    Photo ID: 6239077
    VIRIN: 200609-F-PZ401-1016
    Resolution: 6007x4009
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    USAFE
    UK
    England
    jet engine
    KC-135
    airpower
    RAF Mildenhall
    maintenance
    readiness
    aerospace propulsion
    engine mechanic

