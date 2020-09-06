100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy

Airman 1st Class Eric Ridout, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, tightens a bolt on an F108 turbofan engine at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 9, 2020. In addition to repairing engines, the shop conducts periodic maintenance inspections after a certain number of flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

