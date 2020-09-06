100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy

Airman 1st Class Eric Ridout, 100th Aircraft maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, examines the underside of an F108 turbofan engine at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 9, 2020. Jet propulsion Airmen are required to work in tight spaces to ensure the engines powering the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 fleet remain in good condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

