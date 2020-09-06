Members of the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Jet Shop pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker F108 turbofan engine at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 9, 2020. The shop maintains all KC-135 engines on base, supporting the wing in strategic aerial refueling objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 08:21
|Photo ID:
|6239072
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-PZ401-1006
|Resolution:
|6105x4075
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT