Airman 1st Class Rajendra Harilall, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, inspects the blades of an F108 turbofan engine at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 9, 2020. Maintainers frequently examine the blades for foreign object damage and to verify components can safely operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 08:21 Photo ID: 6239075 VIRIN: 200609-F-PZ401-1061 Resolution: 4413x6612 Size: 2.41 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.