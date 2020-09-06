100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy

Staff Sgt. Ernesto Riojas (left), 100th AMXS aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Airman 1st Class Rajendra Harilall (right), 100th Aircraft Maintenace Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, discuss a maintenance issue at RAF Mildenhall England, June 9, 2020. Engine expertise is developed through years of hands-on experience troubleshooting engine issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
