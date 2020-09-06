100th AMXS Jet Shop ‘engine doctors’ keep KC-135s healthy

Airman 1st Class Rajendra Harilall, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, performs maintenance on a KC-135 Stratotanker F108 turbofan engine at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 9, 2020. Jet propulsion Airmen work together to make sure the engines powering KC-135s provide the thrust needed to deliver rapid air refueling capability throughout the United States Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron).

