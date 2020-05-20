SANTA RITA, Guam (May 20, 2020) - Equipment Operator 3rd Class Daniel Sellmeyer, from Pittsburg, Kan., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, moves inventoried kits in the warehouse. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Brian Hemme)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 03:58 Photo ID: 6237654 VIRIN: 200520-N-UM487-0002 Resolution: 1430x953 Size: 825.57 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: PITTSBURG, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.