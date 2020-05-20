Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    SANTA RITA, Guam (May 20, 2020) - Equipment Operator 3rd Class Daniel Sellmeyer, from Pittsburg, Kan., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, moves inventoried kits in the warehouse. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Brian Hemme)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 03:58
    VIRIN: 200520-N-UM487-0002
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Hometown: PITTSBURG, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Guam
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    U.S. Navy
    Kansas
    Pittsburg

