    NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.13.2020

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    SANTA RITA, Guam (May 13, 2020) - Steelworker 3rd Class Austin Weldon, from Versailles, Mo., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, welds rebar. Delta Company is responsible for maintaining Camp Covington and completing trouble calls. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Justin Meguin)

    Seabees
    Guam
    Missouri
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    U.S. Navy
    Versailles

