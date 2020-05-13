NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations

SANTA RITA, Guam (May 13, 2020) - Steelworker 3rd Class Austin Weldon, from Versailles, Mo., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, welds rebar. Delta Company is responsible for maintaining Camp Covington and completing trouble calls. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Justin Meguin)

