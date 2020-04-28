NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations

SANTA RITA, Guam (April 28, 2020) - Builder 3rd Class Nicole Nash, from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Builder 2nd Class Mark Wallace, from Gainesville, Fla., both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, refurbish the builder shop table. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Justin Meguin)

Date Taken: 04.28.2020 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH, US Hometown: GAINESVILLE, FL, US