NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations

SANTA RITA, Guam (April 27, 2020) - Builder 2nd Class Mark Wallace, from Gainesville, Fla., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, removes damaged plywood from the builder shop table. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Justin Meguin)

