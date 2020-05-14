NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations

SANTA RITA, Guam, (May 14, 2020) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Hastings Dempsey, from Haymarket, Va., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, demonstrates the setup of a satellite internet transceiver. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Brian Hemme)

