SANTA RITA, Guam (May 15, 2020) - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Santiago, from New York City, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Mackenzie Kunz, assigned to NMCB 5, conduct inventory of their table of allowance. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to provide expeditionary construction and engineering capabilities, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and exercise related construction in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Brian Hemme)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 03:58 Photo ID: 6237653 VIRIN: 200515-N-UM487-0011 Resolution: 1001x715 Size: 539.31 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Det Guam Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.