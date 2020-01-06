A family reunites, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The deployment was extended by two months due to COVID-19, resulting in the Airmen being away from home for eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 11:23
|Photo ID:
|6236752
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-VM792-1161
|Resolution:
|5107x3648
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT