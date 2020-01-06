389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

A family reunites, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The deployment was extended by two months due to COVID-19, resulting in the Airmen being away from home for eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

Date Taken: 06.01.2020
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US