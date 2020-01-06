389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

Families reunite, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. During the extended eight month deployment, the 389th Fighter Squadron achieved 270 combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
