    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 1 of 6]

    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A spouse waits to greet her husband, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The deployment was extended by two months due to COVID-19, resulting in the Airmen being away from home for eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 11:23
    Photo ID: 6236744
    VIRIN: 200601-F-VM792-1057
    Resolution: 4484x3203
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

