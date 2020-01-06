U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles taxi to the hangers, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The 389th Fighter Squadron flew 13,000 combat hours during the deployment which is amongst the highest ever recorded in a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 11:23
|Photo ID:
|6236745
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-VM792-1089
|Resolution:
|3923x2207
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT