Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 4 of 6]

    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A spouse waits for her husband, an Airman of the 389th Fighter Squadron, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. While deployed, 389th FS Airmen met eight-out-of-eight maintenance matrix indicators during the month of March, boasting the squadron’s best performance in seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 11:23
    Photo ID: 6236750
    VIRIN: 200601-F-VM792-1156
    Resolution: 3796x2711
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment
    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment
    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment
    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment
    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment
    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Reunited
    ACC
    389th FS
    Family
    USAF
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT