389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

A spouse waits for her husband, an Airman of the 389th Fighter Squadron, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. While deployed, 389th FS Airmen met eight-out-of-eight maintenance matrix indicators during the month of March, boasting the squadron’s best performance in seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
