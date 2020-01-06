389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

A spouse waits for her husband, an Airman of the 389th Fighter Squadron, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. While deployed, 389th FS Airmen met eight-out-of-eight maintenance matrix indicators during the month of March, boasting the squadron’s best performance in seven years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 Photo ID: 6236750 Resolution: 3796x2711 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US