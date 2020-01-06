Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 3 of 6]

    389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle sits under a hanger, June 1, 2020, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. During the extended eight month deployment, the 389th Fighter Squadron achieved 270 combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 11:23
    Photo ID: 6236748
    VIRIN: 200601-F-VM792-1119
    Resolution: 5681x3196
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Redeployment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reunited
    ACC
    389th FS
    Family
    USAF
    COVID-19

