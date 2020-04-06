Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response [Image 6 of 8]

    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    (Left to right) Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing commander, listens to Tech. Sgt. Erik Christensen, 149th FW member, highlight Senior Airman Regan Houser, Staff Sgt. Javier Cuevas, and Staff Sgt. Barrett Stroud, for their efforts working at a Texas Division of Emergency Management facility during the COVID-19 response efforts before coining them June 4, 2020. Our service members are working in concert with TDEM to ensure personal protective equipment (including masks, gloves, gowns) and other general medical supplies are tested and within proper safety compliance to be distributed throughout Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 20:25
    Photo ID: 6235174
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-UK039-0049
    Resolution: 5074x3624
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response
    Texas Guardsmen support food bank distribution
    Texas Guardsmen support food bank distribution
    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response
    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response
    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response
    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response
    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT