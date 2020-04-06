149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response

(Left to right) Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing commander, listens to Tech. Sgt. Erik Christensen, 149th FW member, highlight Senior Airman Regan Houser, Staff Sgt. Javier Cuevas, and Staff Sgt. Barrett Stroud, for their efforts working at a Texas Division of Emergency Management facility during the COVID-19 response efforts before coining them June 4, 2020. Our service members are working in concert with TDEM to ensure personal protective equipment (including masks, gloves, gowns) and other general medical supplies are tested and within proper safety compliance to be distributed throughout Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

