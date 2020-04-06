Texas Guardsmen support food bank distribution

A Texas Air National Guard member washes her hands while assisting at the San Antonio Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, June 4, 2020. Army and Air National Guard members assisting at our local food distribution sites are seeing more than 27,000 families served and more than 85,000 pounds of food sorted every week on average. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

