149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response

(Left to right) Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing commander, listens to Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar, 149th FW member, highlight Senior Airman Alex Akins and Airman 1st Class Brion Flores for their efforts assisting a local food bank during the COVID-19 response efforts before coining them June 4, 2020. Wing leadership took some time to visit their Guard members and recognize them for all of their hard work to accomplish the mission. Army and Air National Guard members assisting at our local food distribution sites are seeing more than 27,000 families served and more than 85,000 pounds of food sorted every week on average. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

