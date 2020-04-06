Air Force Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing commander, talks to Army Capt. Mario Vega, Texas Army National Guard, about daily operations as Vega leads his team of Army and Air National Guard members as they assist a local food bank during the COVID-19 response efforts June 4, 2020. Wing leadership took some time to visit their Guard members and recognize them for all of their hard work to accomplish the mission. Army and Air National Guard members assisting at our local food distribution sites are seeing more than 27, 000 families served and more than 85, 000 pounds of food sorted every week on average. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 20:25 Photo ID: 6235173 VIRIN: 200604-Z-UK039-0042 Resolution: 4936x3526 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.