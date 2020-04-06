Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response [Image 5 of 8]

    149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Air Force Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing commander, talks to Army Capt. Mario Vega, Texas Army National Guard, about daily operations as Vega leads his team of Army and Air National Guard members as they assist a local food bank during the COVID-19 response efforts June 4, 2020. Wing leadership took some time to visit their Guard members and recognize them for all of their hard work to accomplish the mission. Army and Air National Guard members assisting at our local food distribution sites are seeing more than 27, 000 families served and more than 85, 000 pounds of food sorted every week on average. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

