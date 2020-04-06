149th Fighter Wing leadership checks on Airmen deployed for COVID-19 response

(Left to right) Senior Airman Kyle Kosub and Staff Sgt. Barrett Stroud, 149th Fighter Wing members, Air National Guard, performs a safety compliance test on a mask at a Texas Division of Emergency Management facility June 4, 2020. Our Air National Guard members are working in concert with TDEM to ensure personal protective equipment (including masks, gloves, gowns) and other general medical supplies are tested and are within proper regulations for safe distribution throughout Texas for the COVID-19 response. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US