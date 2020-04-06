Texas National Guard members assist the San Antonio Food Bank in sorting, packing and distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, June 4, 2020. Army and Air National Guard members assisting at our local food distribution sites are seeing more than 27,000 families served and more than 85,000 pounds of food sorted every week on average. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 20:25 Photo ID: 6235170 VIRIN: 200604-Z-UK039-0017 Resolution: 5081x3628 Size: 1.41 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Guardsmen support food bank distribution [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.