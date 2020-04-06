Texas National Guard members assist the San Antonio Food Bank in sorting, packing and distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, June 4, 2020. Army and Air National Guard members assisting at our local food distribution sites are seeing more than 27,000 families served and more than 85,000 pounds of food sorted every week on average. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6235170
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-UK039-0017
|Resolution:
|5081x3628
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Guardsmen support food bank distribution [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT