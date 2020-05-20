Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 06:37 Photo ID: 6234027 VIRIN: 200520-A-KK974-221 Resolution: 5285x3441 Size: 1.04 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Rachel Skalisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.