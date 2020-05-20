BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Commanding General, talks with Spc. Karla Taylor and Pvt. 1st Class Jose Martinez, both automated logistical specialists assigned to Echo Company, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, at Smith Barracks, Germany May 20.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 06:37
|Photo ID:
|6234027
|VIRIN:
|200520-A-KK974-221
|Resolution:
|5285x3441
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Rachel Skalisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19
