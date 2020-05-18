Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 4 of 6]

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Epperson 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Spc. David Buemi, a Patriot launching station enhanced operator assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment checks and secures cables on the Patriot Launching Station outside of Baumholder, Germany May 18.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

