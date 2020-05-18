BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Spc. David Buemi, a Patriot launching station enhanced operator assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment checks and secures cables on the Patriot Launching Station outside of Baumholder, Germany May 18.
10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19
